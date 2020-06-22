Two motorcyclists dead, two others receive broken legs following collision with car

Two motorcyclists are now dead while their pillion riders are suffering from fractured legs following an accident with a vehicle at the Lady Stein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) this afternoon.

Dead are 22-year-old Nigel Jones of Lot 14 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and 23-year-old Shor Scott of Samaroo Dam, Pouderoyen, WBD.

Meanwhile the two injured pillion riders have been identified as 23-year-old Jerel Rampersaud of Goed Fortuin Public Road, WBD, and 20-year-old Tyreac Beckles, of La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

The fatal accident involving the white Allion car (PXX 9662) and the motorcycles (CE 4961 and CH 8502) took place around 16:30h today.

The driver of the motor car (PXX 9662) told the cops that he was proceeding West along the Southern side of Lady Stein Public Road, EBE, with one male passenger. As he (driver) was approaching a right bend he saw about 15 motorcycles proceeding East along the said road.

He stated that one of the motorcycles was in his driving lane , being ridden at a fast rate of speed and that upon realising such, he applied brakes.

However, the said motor cycle collided with the right side front of his vehicle, resulting in the motorbike slamming into the front wind screen of his car.

As such, he lost control of his vehicle and ended up on the Northern side of the road, where the other motorcycle collided with the left side front door of his vehicle.

Both motorcylists and their pillion riders fell onto the roadway and received injuries about their bodies.

Public spirited persons rushed to aid the injured men and picked up Jones and Scott, both unconscious, from the accident scene. They were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, WCD, for emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, the two pillion riders and the occupant of the car were also assisted in being transported to the above-mentioned hospital.

However, by the time the two motorcyclists arrived there, it was too late. Jones and Scott were pronounced dead on arrival.

The two pillion riders were treated and then transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Each pillion rider is said to have suffered both legs being fractured.

Additionally, the passenger of the car was treated for minor injuries to his head and subsequently sent away.

The bodies of Jones and Scott are presently at the Ezekiel Mortuary each awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test conducted on the car’s driver revealed no alcohol in his system.

According to the police, the driver of the motor car is presently in custody as investigations continue.