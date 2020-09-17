US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, to arrive in Guyana tonight



United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, is slated to land in Guyana this evening, while embarking on a tour in South America aimed at highlighting his country’s commitment to safeguarding democracy,

combating the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,

revitalizing economies and strengthening security against Regional threats.

Pompeo will be the highest ranking sitting Government official to visit Guyana since it attained its Independence on May 26, 1966.



According to the US State Department, Pompeo’s tour of the Region is scheduled from September 17-20 during which he will travel to Paramaribo,

Suriname; Georgetown, Guyana; Boa Vista, Brazil; Bogota, Colombia and then

return to Plano, Texas, USA.



The US Secretary of State is slated to meet Suriname’s new President, Hon.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, today (Thursday)before travelling to Guyana and will meet with Guyanese President, Irfaan Ali.



He will also hold talks with CARICOM Secretary-General, His

Excellency Irwin LaRocque.



According to the US Embassy in Georgetown, US policy towards Guyana seeks

to develop robust, sustainable democratic institutions, laws, and political

practices; support economic growth and development; promote an active,

organised, and empowered civil society; and promote stability and security.



During the visit to Guyana, bilateral

agreements between the countries are expected to be inked for future investments, as well as a deal for joint maritime

patrols to combat the illicit narcotics trade.



The US recognised Guyana’s independence on May 26, 1966, with the

establishment of the American Embassy in Georgetown. Mr. Delmar R. Carlson

was the interim Chargé d’Affaires. Later in the 1980s, Guyana sought to

improve relations with the US.

Together, the two countries have promoted democracy and

respect for human rights.



In terms of assistance, the two countries have worked together and with

other Caribbean nations through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative

(CBSI) to combat drug trafficking and other transnational crimes that

threaten regional security.



Both have also worked closely in the fight against HIV/AIDS through the

President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme, as well as

through other US agencies, like the US Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).



Bilaterally and economically, the US continues to be one of Guyana’s most

significant trading partners, and its military, medical, and engineering

teams continue to conduct training exercises here.

Mr. Pompeo, a former US Army officer and former Director of the Central

Intelligence Agency, is the 70th US Secretary of State.