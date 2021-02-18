Woman stabs lover with knife after he threatened to kill her

-man retaliates with cutlass, broadsides female before chopping her finger

A 29-year-old hire car driver is now suffering from a punctured lung and expected to undergo a surgery soon after he was stabbed with a knife by his lover moments after he placed the weapon at her neck and threatened to kill her.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old woman in question is nursing a chop wound to her right index finger after the man armed himself with a cutlass during the attack and dealt her several lashes about her body before chopping her finger.

The female is said to be a 32-year-old Supervisor attached to the Church’s Chicken Restaurant Branch located in Linden.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place around 21:00h at the couple’s Wismar, Linden, home on Wednesday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, the woman had spent a day out of the house and upon her return, a heated argument ensured between her and her reputed husband over her whereabouts during the entire day.

“This further led to her spouse arming himself with a knife, placed it to her neck and threatened to kill her. He then left the knife on the kitchen counter and the female in return picked up the knife and dealt the victim one stab wound causing him to receive injury. The male subsequently went into the living room, armed himself with a cutlass and dealt her several broad side about her body, causing her to receive a chop wound to her right index finger.”

They were both taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty. The woman was treated and sent away but was subsequently arrested and placed into custody.

Her spouse was admitted a patient suffering a punctured lung but later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to undergo a surgery.

The cutlass and knife were retrieved by police ranks and lodged as exhibits.

Investigations are currently in progress.